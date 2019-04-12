Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Undergoes surgery
Mykhailiuk underwent surgery Wednesday to address his left index finger injury, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Mykhailiuk, after he goes through rehab, should be ready for a full offseason of basketball activities. He appeared in 42 games during his rookie campaign, averaging 3.2 points across 10.5 minutes.
