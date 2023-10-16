Jackson was waived by the Bulls on Monday.
Jackson joined Chicago on an Exhibit 10 contract in early September but was unable to secure a spot on the final roster. However, it's possible he winds up in the G League for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.
