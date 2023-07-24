The Wizards waived Jackson on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Jackson, a 2022 undrafted free agent, appeared in nine NBA contests with the Wizards while under a two-way deal last year, averaging 6.2 points and 1.7 assists in 15.0 minutes per game. Washington traded Bradley Beal this offseason but added Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones, Landry Shamet and Bilal Coulibaly to a backcourt that also features former lottery picks Deni Avdija, Johnny Davis and Corey Kispert, so it's not surprising to see Jackson as the odd man out. The Texas A&M product will look for a new opportunity ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, but he'll likely have to settle for an Exhibit 10 deal.