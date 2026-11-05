Jackson tallied 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 107-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Jackson made a meaningful impact in limited action, connecting on three three-pointers while collecting seven rebounds and two steals. His ability to contribute across multiple categories was encouraging, but his modest playing time remains a limitation for fantasy consistency. He might have some upside in deeper leagues, but he doesn't carry a ton of appeal in standard formats.