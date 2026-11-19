Jackson recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three steals over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 loss to Houston.

Jackson was in the Pacers' starting lineup for a second consecutive game (and third time this season) due to the absence of Andrew Nembhard (hip). Jackson finished Wednesday's contest as the Pacers' third-leading scorer, and it was the third time this season that he recorded at least three steals. He would likely revert to the bench if Nembhard is cleared to return for Friday's road game against the Cavaliers.