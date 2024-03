Jackson signed a two-way deal with the Pacers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jackson has been a standout for the Windy City Bulls in the G League, averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.5 turnovers. He'll likely be a key contributor for the Mad Ants going forward.