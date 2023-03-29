Jackson delivered 22 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Mad Ants.
Jackson led the Go-Go in scoring despite coming off the bench, and he continues to play a pivotal role on offense even when he's not starting. Jackson should see plenty of minutes off the bench when Capital City takes on Delaware on Thursday.
