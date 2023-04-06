Jackson supplied 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 134-116 loss to Atlanta.

Jackson has now supplied 10 points in back-to-back contests. Marking just his sixth and seventh appearances of the NBA season, Jackson hasn't showcased much scoring efficiency, but he brings incredible pace and attacks the rim for Washington.

