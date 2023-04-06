Jackson supplied 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 134-116 loss to Atlanta.
Jackson has now supplied 10 points in back-to-back contests. Marking just his sixth and seventh appearances of the NBA season, Jackson hasn't showcased much scoring efficiency, but he brings incredible pace and attacks the rim for Washington.
More News
-
Wizards' Quenton Jackson: Thrives off bench Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Quenton Jackson: Close to double-double off bench•
-
Wizards' Quenton Jackson: Triple-doubles off bench Friday•
-
Wizards' Quenton Jackson: Goes for 21 off bench•
-
Wizards' Quenton Jackson: Goes for 22 points off bench•
-
Wizards' Quenton Jackson: Scores 21 points off bench•