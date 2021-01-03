Boucher tallied 24 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Saturday's 120-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Toronto's biggest question mark is at center, but the ultimate goal is to get Boucher into the starting lineup. At 6-9, he's a little undersized for the role, which is why Aron Baynes and Alex Len are on the roster. He won't supplant Pascal Siakam anytime soon, so he's the logical future choice at the five, and his performance on Saturday is evidence of his explosive potential. A possible outcome could be a frontcourt tandem of Siakam and Boucher on nights where there isn't a significant size mismatch. In any case, Boucher should be worthy of a roster spot in all formats due to his increase in usage.