Play

Boucher had 15 points (7-11 Fg, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three blocks, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 24 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 victory over the Lakers.

Boucher was the high-man off the Raptors bench Sunday, finishing with 15 points in 24 minutes. With Serge Ibaka (ankle) on the sidelines, it was Boucher who benefitted the most. The G-League MVP flashed his upside on both ends of the floor and given this performance, should be added in most leagues, at least until we get word on Ibaka.

More News
Our Latest Stories