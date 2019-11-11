Boucher had 15 points (7-11 Fg, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three blocks, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 24 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 victory over the Lakers.

Boucher was the high-man off the Raptors bench Sunday, finishing with 15 points in 24 minutes. With Serge Ibaka (ankle) on the sidelines, it was Boucher who benefitted the most. The G-League MVP flashed his upside on both ends of the floor and given this performance, should be added in most leagues, at least until we get word on Ibaka.