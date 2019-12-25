Boucher had 24 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 7-8 FT) and six rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Celtics.

Amid injuries to a number of Raptors regulars, Boucher served as the first big man off the bench, playing 28 minutes and finishing with one of his best overall efforts of the season. The Oregon product added two blocks to his final line.