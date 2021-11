Boucher (back) said he will not play Monday against the Trail Blazers, Michael Grange of Sportsnet reports.

Boucher did not take part in shootaround Monday morning, and he told the media his bruised lower-back is preventing him from running comfortably. The hope is that he'll only miss one contest, as the Raptors have a pair of off days coming up before their Western Conference road trip continues Thursday at Utah.