Boucher had 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist in Monday's 112-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Boucher's five threes made and eight threes attempted both marked career highs for the now 28-year-old. He has currently been a revelation as Pascal Siakam's direct backup, averaging 14.3 PPG while shooting 47.2 percent from deep.