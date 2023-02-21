Toronto assigned Banton to the Raptors 905 of the G League on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Banton appeared in four of the Raptors' final seven contests heading into the All-Star break, but he'll head back to the G League before the second-half schedule begins. Across 10 appearances with the Raptors 905, the 23-year-old is averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals-plus-blocks across 33.2 minutes per game.