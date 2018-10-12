Raptors' Eric Moreland: Doubles-doubles in preseason win
Moreland finished with 12 points (6-8 FG), 12 rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 134-119 preseason victory over New Orleans.
Moreland came through with a nice double-double in 25 minutes during Thursday high-scoring victory over the Pelicans. Moreland had some flashes last season while playing for the Pistons and will hope to receive more of an opportunity playing for the Raptors. He appears to be ahead of Greg Monroe in the pecking order but is still a long way off having any real fantasy value.
