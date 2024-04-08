Dick is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Wizards due to a right groin contusion, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Dick finished the game with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and four rebounds in 24 minutes. The rookie's status for Tuesday's matchup against the Pacers is now in question.
