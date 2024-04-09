Dick (groin) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Pacers and is considered day-to-day moving forward, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dick will miss his first game since Jan. 18 on Tuesday due to a right groin contusion. Bruce Brown, Garrett Temple and Jalen McDaniels are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Dick's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with the Nets.