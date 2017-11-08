Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts 21 points, 10 boards in 24 minutes

Valanciunas had 21 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 win over the Bulls.

Valanciunas reached double figures in scoring and rebounding for the first time since the regular season opener. He can be counted on to provide decent numbers in those categories plus field-goal percentage, but the three-pointer was just the second of his career. There might still be nights when the Raptors go small and Valanciunas basically has to split center minutes with Serge Ibaka, but the 25-year-old Lithuanian big man has had some impressive showings amid an injury-riddled start to the 2017-18 campaign.