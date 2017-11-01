Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Says he will play Wednesday
Valanciunas (ankle) said he will play during Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Valanciunas has missed the team's past four games while dealing with an ankle issue. During the only game he completed while healthy this season, he posted 23 points, 15 boards, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes against the Bulls. It's unclear at the moment if that's the kind of workload he'll garner the whole season.
