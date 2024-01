Porter provided zero points (0-2 FG), two rebounds and one block over six minutes during Monday's 108-100 loss to Memphis.

Porter was poked in the eye during Monday's game and was cleared to return according to Kayla Grey of TSN, but the Raptors decided to roll with small-ball lineups for most of the game. Porter should be set to reprise his role as the starting center Friday against the Clippers.