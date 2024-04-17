Porter has received a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating the league's gaming rules, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Commissioner Adam Silver suggested last week that a lifetime ban was on the table for Porter, and the league officially announced his punishment Wednesday. Per a press release from the NBA, Porter "disclosed confidential information about his own health status to an individual he knew to be an NBA bettor" and limited his playing time to impact his prop bets in at least one Raptors game. Porter also placed at least 13 bets on NBA games between January and March of 2024, although none of the wagers involved a game in which Porter played. The league's investigation remains open, but Porter will be permanently barred from playing in the league.