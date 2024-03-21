Porter (illness) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Thunder.
Porter is set to play Friday after leaving Wednesday's contest early with a non-COVID illness. Porter is averaging 6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 21.6 minutes across his previous five outings.
More News
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Leaves early with illness•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Swats four shots vs. Pistons•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Re-enters rotation Monday•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Well-rounded line in G League win•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Available for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Upgraded to questionable•