Porter is out for Saturday's game versus the Wizards due to personal reasons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Porter's absence will likely open up minutes for Mouhamadou Gueye, Jordan Nwora and Jalen McDaniels. Porter's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Brooklyn.
More News
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Good to go against Thunder•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Leaves early with illness•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Swats four shots vs. Pistons•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Re-enters rotation Monday•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Well-rounded line in G League win•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Available for Wednesday•