Porter (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Porter will miss his second straight contest while attending to a personal matter. Mouhamadou Gueye, Jordan Nwora and Jalen McDaniels should continue to benefit as a result of Porter's absence.
