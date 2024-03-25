Porter has been away from the team because he's the subject of an NBA investigation into irregularities on prop betting involving him, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Porter was already ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, which would've marked a second straight absence due to personal reasons. However, it appears he'll be unavailable for much longer than just a few games if he's being investigated by the NBA. Before his recent absence, Porter had played in six straight games and averaged 5.8 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 19.3 minutes during that stretch.