Porter ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Porter hadn't played in either of the Raptors' past two games with Chris Boucher (knee) stepping in as the primary backup to starting center Kelly Olynyk, but Porter moved back into the rotation Monday after Boucher was diagnosed with a sprained MCL, which will sideline him indefinitely. Facing off against older brother Michael Porter on an NBA court for the first time in their careers, Jontay rose to the occasion and set new career highs in scoring and made three-pointers. Along with Boucher, Jakob Poeltl (finger) is also out indefinitely, so consistent minutes available in the Toronto frontcourt for Porter over the next couple weeks. As a two-way player, however, Porter has a limited number of games in which he can be active for the remainder of the season, so managers who are planning on streaming him for a given game should check Toronto's injury report prior to tipoff to ensure that he hasn't been assigned to the G League.