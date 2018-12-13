Raptors' Jordan Loyd: Scores 32 points in loss
Loyd scored 32 points (11-18 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with 11 assists, five rebounds and a blocked shot during the loss Wednesday to the Blue.
It's hard to fathom, but a 32-point, 11-assist outing was somehow overshadowed thanks to league-leading 47-point bomb dropped by center Chris Boucher on Wednesday. Neither player figures to be long for the G League, however, meaning fantasy owners hoping to capitalize on the massive potential could be coming to a close.
