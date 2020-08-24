Lowry has been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle and is without a specific recovery timetable, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

The good news for Toronto is an MRI revealed the Lowry did not suffer any damage beyond a sprain, but it's unclear just how severe the sprain may be. With the Raptors' second-round series against Boston set to begin in just three days, there's likely some gamesmanship at play on Toronto's end. With that in mind, it will be important to note whether Lowry is able to partake in any parts of practices this week. If he's held out or limited, Toronto may be forced to begin the series without its starting point guard, which would likely lead to more minutes for the likes of Terence Davis and Norman Powell.