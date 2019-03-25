Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Plays 28 minutes in Sunday's loss

Lowry collected seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 115-114 loss to the Hornets.

Lowry returned to the lineup following a five-game absence with an ankle injury. However, he did see somewhat limited action. Given that the team is fairly close to being locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, it's unlikely that coach Nick Nurse will push Lowry more than necessary down the stretch of the regular season. With that being said, Lowry is still capable of filling up a stat sheet without earning a ton of minutes, and it's also possible that he won't need to be eased back all that slowly.