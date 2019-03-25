Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Plays 28 minutes in Sunday's loss
Lowry collected seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 115-114 loss to the Hornets.
Lowry returned to the lineup following a five-game absence with an ankle injury. However, he did see somewhat limited action. Given that the team is fairly close to being locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, it's unlikely that coach Nick Nurse will push Lowry more than necessary down the stretch of the regular season. With that being said, Lowry is still capable of filling up a stat sheet without earning a ton of minutes, and it's also possible that he won't need to be eased back all that slowly.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.