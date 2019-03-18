Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Questionable vs. Knicks

Lowry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lowry has missed the last two games due to a sprained right ankle, and given the Raptors are playing their second game of a back-to-back set Monday, it wouldn't be too surprising if the Raptors remained cautious with their starting point guard. If Lowry is ruled out for the third straight game, Jeremy Lin would step in once again as the starting point guard.