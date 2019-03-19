Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Set for examination on ankle
Lowry will have his right ankle injury re-evaluated Tuesday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Coach Nick Nurse is optimistic that Lowry's injury isn't significant, but the point guard could be on track to miss additional time even if nothing serious is detected once he's examined again. Though Lowry returning to action in Monday's 128-92 win over the Knicks after missing the previous two games, he aggravated the issue during the contest, ending the night with 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists and six rebounds in 26 minutes in Monday's 128-92 win over the Knicks. If Lowry is forced to sit out Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Fred VanVleet would likely get the starting nod at point guard.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.