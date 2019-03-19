Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Set for examination on ankle

Lowry will have his right ankle injury re-evaluated Tuesday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Coach Nick Nurse is optimistic that Lowry's injury isn't significant, but the point guard could be on track to miss additional time even if nothing serious is detected once he's examined again. Though Lowry returning to action in Monday's 128-92 win over the Knicks after missing the previous two games, he aggravated the issue during the contest, ending the night with 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists and six rebounds in 26 minutes. If Lowry is forced to sit out Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Fred VanVleet would likely get the starting nod at point guard.