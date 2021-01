Lowry had 18 points (5-17 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in Monday's 112-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Lowry seemed to be on pace for an excellent night after finishing the first half with 16 points. Unfortunately, he went 0-of-7 in a second half that saw the Raptors bench take over. Lowry will end Toronto's four-game road trip having shot 32.3 percent from the field through its last three games.