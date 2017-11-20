Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Totals just 10 points in Sunday's win

Lowry tallied 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during a 100-91 win over the Wizards on Sunday.

Lowry's 10 points marked his lowest scoring total in two weeks. On the bright side, he did match a season high with two steals. Lowry had a slow start to the season by his standards, but had been playing better before this one, as he had six straight games with at least 17 points. He hasn't been quite the same player as he was during the 2016-17 season, but he has plenty of time to improve on his somewhat average start to the year.