Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Assigned to G League
Miller was assigned to the Raptors 905 of the G League on Thursday.
Miller has appeared in four games and played a total of just 17 minutes since signing a multi-year deal with the Raptors prior to the All-Star break. Thursday will serve as an opportunity for the 26-year-old to get some extended action, as he will be available for the Raptors 905's outing against the Canton Charge.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.