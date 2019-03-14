Miller was assigned to the Raptors 905 of the G League on Thursday.

Miller has appeared in four games and played a total of just 17 minutes since signing a multi-year deal with the Raptors prior to the All-Star break. Thursday will serve as an opportunity for the 26-year-old to get some extended action, as he will be available for the Raptors 905's outing against the Canton Charge.

