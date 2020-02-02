Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Unavailable Sunday
Miller (neck) won't play against the Bulls on Sunday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Miller will be sidelined for a third straight, as the forward continues to tend to a neck strain. The former Holy Cross standout's next opportunity to be available to play looms Wednesday against Indiana.
More News
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Unavailable Friday•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Out Thursday with neck injury•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Returns from G League stint•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Back to G League•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Accepts G League assignment•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.