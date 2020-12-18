Miller is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Jazz, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Miller will likely be sent to play for Utah's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. Miller has appeared in a total of 53 games in his previous three seasons in the league.
