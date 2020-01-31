Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Unavailable Friday
Miller (neck) was ruled out for Friday's game at Detroit.
Miller will miss his second straight game with the neck strain after picking up the injury Tuesday versus the Hawks. The 26-year-old has appeared in only two games in January, so his absence is unlikely to have a significant impact on coach Nick Nurse's rotations Friday.
