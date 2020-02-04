Play

Miller (neck) doesn't appear on the Raptors' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Miller looks like he'll be good to go after missing the previous three games with a neck strain. Even before the injury surfaced, Miller had appeared in just two of the Raptors' prior 13 games since the calendar flipped to 2020. Miller's expected return Wednesday shouldn't impact coach Nick Nurse's rotation plans.

More News
Our Latest Stories