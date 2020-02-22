Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Sent to G League
Miller was assigned to the G League on Saturday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Miller was assigned to the Raptors G League affiliate Saturday, presumably in an attempt to secure additional in-game reps for the 26-year-old. While he's played a limited role at the NBA level this season, there's a good chance he'll be recalled ahead of Sunday's tilt with Indiana.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.