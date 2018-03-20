Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Starting Tuesday
Miller will pick up the start at shooting guard for Tuesday' game against the Magic.
The Raptors are set to be without usual starter DeMar DeRozan (thigh), which allows Miller to jump into the top unit in his place. Look for him to see an uptick in his overall workload, though he'll be nothing more than a punt-play option for Tuesday's DFS slate. He'll likely share the added minutes with the likes of Norman Powell, C.J. Miles and Delon Wright.
More News
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Starting at small forward Thursday•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Starting at small forward•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Continues scoring streak•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Yet to be cleared from ankle injury•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...