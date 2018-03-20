Miller will pick up the start at shooting guard for Tuesday' game against the Magic.

The Raptors are set to be without usual starter DeMar DeRozan (thigh), which allows Miller to jump into the top unit in his place. Look for him to see an uptick in his overall workload, though he'll be nothing more than a punt-play option for Tuesday's DFS slate. He'll likely share the added minutes with the likes of Norman Powell, C.J. Miles and Delon Wright.