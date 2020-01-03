Raptors' OG Anunoby: Logs double-double as starter
Anunoby accumulated 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 84-76 loss to the Heat.
Anunoby matched his career high in rebounding while turning in a complete line and contributing in every category but blocks. He has amassed four double-doubles through 34 appearances, this after logging zero through his first two years in the league. With both Norman Powell (shoulder) and Pascal Siakam (groin) expected to miss at least a couple more games, Anunoby may very well continue to be relied upon more heavily in the short term.
