Anunoby accumulated 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 84-76 loss to the Heat.

Anunoby matched his career high in rebounding while turning in a complete line and contributing in every category but blocks. He has amassed four double-doubles through 34 appearances, this after logging zero through his first two years in the league. With both Norman Powell (shoulder) and Pascal Siakam (groin) expected to miss at least a couple more games, Anunoby may very well continue to be relied upon more heavily in the short term.