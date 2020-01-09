Anunoby scored 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 overtime win over the Hornets.

The third-year forward is still inconsistent, but he's flashing his upside while taking on a more significant role for the injury-plagued Raptors than expected. Anunoby's three made three-pointers were his most since late November, while he's scored in double digits 10 times in the last 17 games -- although he's only managed that feat three times in the last eight.