Anunoby chipped in 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 131-111 loss to the 76ers.

The fifth-year forward has trouble staying healthy down the stretch, but Anunoby looked good to begin the Raptors' postseason run, scoring 20 or more points for just the second time in his last seven games. With a number of other Toronto players picking up injuries in Game 1, the team will need Anunoby to stay productive if they're going to rally against the Sixers.