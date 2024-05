Anunoby (left hamstring soreness) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pacers.

Anunoby went straight to the locker room and was grabbing at his left hamstring after a shot attempt late in the third period. He'll be unable to return to the contest, leaving minutes for the likes of Miles McBride, Alec Burks and Precious Achiuwa. Anunoby's status should be monitored closely leading up to Friday's Game 3 at Indiana.