Raptors' OG Anunoby: Possible return for Game 4
Anunoby has been moving well during practice and is likely "10 days away from playing", Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
The update comes courtesy of head coach Nick Nurse during his introductory NBA Finals media session. The specific timetable would mean the second-year guard could return for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, if not sooner. Anunoby has not played since April 9 after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.
