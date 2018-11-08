Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Another strong performance in win

Siakam finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 35 minutes in the Raptors' 114-105 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Siakam's third-year breakout continued Wednesday, as it marked his seventh consecutive double-digit scoring effort. The 24-year-old's rebounds were unusually down versus the Kings, but he's been solid on that front as well, bringing in at least five boards and as many as 15 in nine of his other 11 games this season. Coupled with the recent news that Siakam will remain in the starting five for the foreseeable future, the emerging big man's fantasy stock remains on a clear upswing.