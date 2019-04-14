Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big stat line in loss

Siakam totaled 24 points (12-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal over 42 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Magic on Saturday.

The Raptors suffered an ugly home loss on Saturday, though it had nothing to do with Siakam's strong play. Siakam displayed his skills on both ends of the court, and he'll be key to the Raptors' playoff success.

