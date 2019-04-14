Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big stat line in loss
Siakam totaled 24 points (12-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal over 42 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Magic on Saturday.
The Raptors suffered an ugly home loss on Saturday, though it had nothing to do with Siakam's strong play. Siakam displayed his skills on both ends of the court, and he'll be key to the Raptors' playoff success.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Disappoints in return from rest•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Might not play Saturday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Pours in game-high 31 points•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...