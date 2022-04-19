Siakam finished with 20 points (7-20 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in the 112-97 loss to Philadelphia on Monday.
Siakam extended his streak of 20-plus points to six straight games including 19 of his last 22. Toronto will need to continue relying on the sixth-year forward offensively as Gary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness) and Scottie Barnes (ankle) nurse their injuries.
