Siakam amassed 34 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 13-15 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 44 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over Philadelphia.

The Raptors were staring at the possibility of getting swept out of the playoffs, but Siakam made sure that didn't happen with a huge scoring effort. The 28-year-old big is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals so far in the first round, but Siakam will likely need to be in top form again Monday for Game 5 if Toronto is going to stay alive.