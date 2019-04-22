Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Solid complementary effort in Game 4

Siakam furnished 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during the Raptors' 107-85 win over the Magic in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Sunday.

Siakam continued his excellent play in the series, keeping his streak of at least 50.0 percent shooting alive for an eighth straight game dating back to April 3. The emerging big man has proven an indispensable source of complementary scoring alongside the exploits of Kawhi Leonard, and he's also substantiated his ability to spearhead the offense when necessary, with his 30-point effort in Game 3 serving as the latest example.